Last Saturday was my husband Josh’s birthday. Because he does so much for us, I try hard every year to make it a great day for him. I just feel like each and every day he uses his time to better the daily lives of the children and myself and his birthday should be the one day of the year that revolves around him.
The thing is that I am a natural born smart aleck and as hard as I try, I can’t just seem to tuck that away in a box each August 22.
This year when Josh was blowing out the candles on his cake, I told him that I knew exactly what he should use as his birthday wish. He asked what that was and I replied, “You should wish to have the ability to forget every mistake you have ever made.”
He asked, “Why?”
I responded with, “There’s no use in two people remembering the same thing.”
That is when I got “The look.”
It is the same look I got when I gave him a T-Shirt for Christmas one year that read, “I don’t need Google, my wife knows everything.”
When I say “The look” I do not mean what some call “Come Hither Eyes” I mean the look that says loud and clear, “I can’t believe I am married to you.”
I think there is a little bit of him that is amused by me, but he doesn’t want it to go noticed during the look.
From time to time I tend to give my dear sweet Josh the look as well. The look is a gift that has no need to be saved for a birthday, holiday or special occasion. It is appropriate for your average, ordinary day.
A marriage is made up of some not-so-good days, some terrific days and many, many average, ordinary days. Sometimes the days between two people may not even align with each other. To love a person is to learn the song that is in their heart, and to sing it to them when they have forgotten on a not-so-good day.
I am grateful for each and every average day-even the ones where I get or give “The look.” I think it is much better than not wanting to look at each other at all.
Here is an interesting little tale about marriage:
There was once a man and woman who had been married for more than 60 years. They had shared everything. They had talked about everything. They had kept no secrets from each other except that the little old woman had a shoebox in the top of her closet that she had cautioned her husband never to open or ask her about.
For all of these years, he had never thought about the box, but one day the little old woman got very sick and the doctor said she would not recover. In trying to sort out their affairs, the little old man took down the shoebox and took it to his wife’s bedside. She agreed that it was time that he should know what was in the box.
When he opened it, he found two crocheted doilies and a stack of money totaling $25,000. He asked her about the contents.
“When we were to be married,” she said, “my grandmother told me the secret of a happy marriage was to never argue. She told me that if I ever got angry with you, I should just keep quiet and crochet a doily.”
The little old man was so moved; he had to fight back tears. Only two precious doilies were in the box. She had only been angry with him two times in all those years of living and loving. He almost burst with happiness.
“Honey,” he said, “that explains the doilies, but what about all of this money? Where did it come from?”
“Oh,” she said, “that’s the money I made from selling the doilies.”
I bought Josh some cologne for his birthday; it wasn’t some huge, extravagant or expensive gift. After reading the previous tale, I have decided that my birthday wish for Josh is that I never have enough doily money to buy him a huge, extravagant, expensive gift.
I have already thought about my birthday wish, even though it is four months away. My wish is that he never stops being slightly amused by my smart mouth.
