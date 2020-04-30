In times of trouble can it be possible a thirst quenching drink is what provides comfort to saddened hearts? I recently heard about Busch Light beer’s attempt to provide some joy during the current state of things and it reminded me of a campaign rolled out by their sugary and caffeinated half cousin, twice removed; Coca-Cola.
The company’s television ad featuring the infectious “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” first took America by storm in 1971. In the commercial, a camera pans across faces of all shapes, colors and ethnicities, as they sing from a hilltop in Manziana, Italy, “I’d like to buy the world a Coke.”
When the ad was produced in 1971, it cost $250,000, making it the world’s most expensive commercial at the time. The jingle’s author, Bill Backer, found himself stranded in Ireland after his plane was forced to land due to foggy conditions and there, he came up with the idea.
Backer was amongst tourists, frustrated with their delay. They were forced to spend the night in Shannon, Ireland and in the light of morning, some of those passengers appeared happier. Heck, some were even sitting in the airport’s cafe and laughing at their shared misfortune, between gulps of bubbly Coca-Cola straight from the bottle.
He later wrote of the scene: “In that moment I saw a bottle of Coke in a whole new light. I began to see a bottle of Coca-Cola as more than a drink. The familiar words, ‘Let’s have a Coke,’ were more than an invitation to pause for refreshment. They were actually a subtle way of saying, ‘Let’s keep each other company for a little while.’ And I knew they were being said all over the world. The basic idea was to see Coke not as it was originally designed to be, a liquid refresher, but as a tiny bit of commonality between all peoples, a universally liked formula that would help to keep them company for a few minutes.”
On a napkin he jotted the lyrics:
I’d like to buy the world a home and furnish it with love,
Grow apple trees and honey bees, and snow white turtle doves.
I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony,
I’d like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company.
[Repeat the last two lines, and in the background:]
It’s the real thing, Coke is what the world wants today.
The song hit radio stations and it gained immediate popularity. DJs immediately began receiving calls asking them to play the jingle, as if it were a song by The Doors or the Jackson 5.
The Hillside Singers had recorded the original vocals, and that version peaked at number 13 on pop charts. Backer had the New Seekers record a slightly different version of the song, titled “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing,” which peaked at number 7.
Roger Greenaway, who helped write the music for the jingle, said he thinks its popularity came from a feeling of hope during a dark period in the country’s history.
So we have reached another troubling time in the world and Busch Beer says, I’ll see your sweet syrupy Coca Cola smirks and raise you a carbonated alcohol grin…
Busch is looking to help couples celebrate their love, even if the current pandemic has forced them to change their wedding dates. If a couple qualifies, they’ll then be in the running to win a year’s supply of Busch Beer.
“Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR,” the brand wrote in a tweet announcing the contest. 250 couples will be chosen to win a one-year supply of Busch beer.
Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch Daniel Blake said the company wanted to do something for Busch drinkers who had to put wedding plans on hold.
“Wedding season is approaching and we’ve seen many stories of couples having to adjust and cancel their plans. Busch still wanted to offer these couples a chance for a wedding gift and a reason to celebrate their love regardless of our unprecedented situation,” he said.
I feel horrible for anyone who had to cancel wedding plans and hope Busch’s generosity in handing out free brewskis provides some comfort. They might actually come in handy during the first year of trudging through marital bliss.
People are always looking for some big miracle that will solve the chaos in the world. These drink companies might have the right idea. Maybe the key is not to look for some huge change, but to start with something simple, something like kindness, smiles and a drink with friends (when it is allowed). CHEERS!
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at
715-268-8101
