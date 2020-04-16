We have all heard the old saying, “You don’t know what you’ve got til’ it’s gone.” I guess that can probably apply to many things in life right now. As the weeks have passed, I have come to miss things, which I now know I took for granted.
There have been little things such as grabbing a cup of coffee at the gas station in the morning, throwing a container of Clorox wipes into my cart at the store when I need them and sitting down face to face to interview someone for a newspaper article.
There have been bigger things like meeting a friend for lunch at a local eatery, gathering with other community members to work on local events and attending my children’s programs and sporting events at school.
The big one though, that really took a toll on me was Easter with my family.
It’s funny how something that can really be so chaotic can be so severely missed when it doesn’t take place.
Holidays with families can be interesting. The host puts so much effort into making sure the event is a success. You clean, you cook and then you clean some more.
If you are like me, you want to make sure everybody has their favorite food and their favorite drink. I do this because my mother did it. She did it because her mother did it.
When our family gets together it is loud. There are usually three or four conversations going on and people tend to talk louder with the passing minutes and passing glasses of wine.
There are squealing and running children being chased by aunts and uncles. There are people yelling and cheering at whatever sports game is playing on the television. There are roars from board game battles, there is singing and there is laughing.
I have always complained about the noise. There have been many times where I scream at my husband across the room, “Why is it so loud in here?!”
I wonder if every family is as boisterous as the Ziemers/Siegerts. I ponder if somewhere out there a family sits quietly and politely unwraps gifts or tippy-toes around the yard to find eggs to the relaxing sound of chirping birds. What would it be like to calmly sit around a dinner table and savor your food with some light background music playing softly from the stereo?
I don’t know what that would be like and after our quiet little Easter last weekend, I hope to never find out.
My wish is that after we return to holiday celebrations together, I hear rambunctious children and annoyingly rowdy giggles from adults. I yearn for unrestrained teases combined with zesty comebacks from a family who takes great joy in poking and prodding at one another.
I want to hear the clanking of wine glasses cheersing and the patting of hands on full bellies.
Now more than ever I look forward to the sounds of sighs from tight hugs and the genuine “I love yous.”
I have learned a lot of lessons throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I have gained some insight into virus control. I have learned a little on essential and non-essential. I have changed my thoughts in the department of necessity or not.
The biggest thing I have learned though, is part science lesson, part lesson of the heart: Sound energy travels in waves and is measured in frequency and amplitude. The energy in a sound wave can be measured using decibels. The Decibel Meter shows examples of things that make noise and measurements in decibels. Amplitude measures how forceful the wave is.
If my family’s love were measured in the energy of decibels and in amplitude of forceful waves, well then my friends, as the rock band Led Zepplin would say, that would be “A whole lot of love.”
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
