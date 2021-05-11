Winston Douglas Carlson, age 93, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Winston was born July 20, 1927 in Clayton, Wisconsin to Albert and Mabel (Hallen) Carlson. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Clayton, Wisconsin. He graduated from Clayton High School.
He married Lucille Alice Anderson on April 28, 1951. Together they raised two children, Craig and Siri. Winston served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1946 through 1948. He spent a year in Japan as part of the Army of Occupation after World War II. Winston worked in trucking and transportation, where he owned three separate trucking businesses in Clayton and Barron, Wisconsin. He and Lucille also owned retail stores in Cameron and Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and Bend, Oregon. They also were involved in the RV transportation business in Salem, Oregon for many years.
Winston is survived by his loving wife of 70-years, Lucille; his two children, Craig and Siri, and their families, including grandchildren Kendra Flores, Kristin Carlson, Devrin Wright, Dustin Wright, Ellie Karlsson; two great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Ketchum of Baldwin, Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Carlson family.
