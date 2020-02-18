William "Jerry" Korsbon, age 78, of Chanhassen, MN, died at home on Wednesday, Feb. 12. He was born on September 24, 1941, in Amery, WI to William and Elizabeth (Palank) Korsbon.
William was preceded in death by his parents William & Elizabeth; brother, Larry and nephew Eric Layer. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra; sons, Chris & Jeff; brother, Ron (Betty); sisters, Debra (Frank) Layer and Lorrie (Paul) Beattie; grandchildren, Ellen (Joe) Uter, Madeline & Carl Korsbon; great-grandchildren, Lucille & August Uter; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Mass is Tuesday, Feb. 18, 11 am at St Hubert's Catholic Community, 8201 Main St., Chanhassen and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment is at Ft Snelling National Cemetery, 1:30 pm, lane #2.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Excelsior
952-474-9595 www.huberfunerals.com
