William Fredrick McKusick was born on June 7, 1956 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin to Robert and Betty McKusick. William was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend. He was an outdoor enthusiast who found joy in downhill skiing, gardening, hunting, and photography.
William passed away peacefully at his home in Amery, Wisconsin on Wednesday February 3, 2021at the age of 64 years.
William is survived by his loving spouse of 40 years , Tammy; his daughter Christi (Todd) Cleveland, son Billy (Jodi) McKusick, grandchildren Gretta and Maverick, and sister Barbra (Brian) Johnson.
William was preceded in death by his sister Kathy, father Robert, mother Betty, and step-father Warren.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Williamson – White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Ave. North, Amery, Wisconsin 54001. Masks required. In accordance with the family wishes, the funeral will be closed to the public. You may view a video tribute and sign an online guest book at www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.