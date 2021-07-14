William “Bill” Yager, age 68 of Prairie Farm, WI, formerly of Clayton, WI passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 25, 2021 at Pioneer Health and Rehab in Prairie Farm after a lengthy illness.
William “Bill” Albert Yager was born on November 9, 1952 in New Richmond , WI. He was the oldest son of Florenz and Carole (Blosmore) Yager. Bill grew up in Clayton, WI on the family farm and graduated from Clayton High School in 1970. In November of 1972 Bill was married to Linda Schmidts and together they made their home in Baldwin, WI. During this time he worked at DoBoy in addition to farming. Bill and Linda raised 4 children, Paula, Travis, Kathleen and Christie, and later divorced. On January 25, 1997 Bill married Jenifer Drackert. They lived in St. Louis Park, MN before settling back in Clayton, WI where they raised their two children, Andrew and Hannah Yager. During this time Bill farmed and worked various jobs before retiring from Andersen Windows. Bill found his greatest joy in holding, hugging and kissing his grandchildren. He enjoyed reading the daily paper and playing crossword puzzles with a cup of coffee while overlooking Lake Magnor or the Hay River (depending on his mobility). Bill was a die hard Moose Country radio fan and spent his time playing cards and visiting with many lifelong friends at Charlie’s, The Buckhorn in Prairie Farm and Gosnell's Packer Inn. Of course Bill may have been known to have a beer or two once the coffee ran out (Yup, we called you out Bill! Love Ya!).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Florenz and Carole Yager; daughter, Christie Yager; sisters, Alice Carr and Carole Retana
Bill is survived by his children, Paula Yager - MN, Travis (Rose) Yager - Chisago City, MN, Kathleen Yager - MN, Andrew (Jerra) Yager - Prairie Farm, WI, Hannah (Paul) Grossenbacher - Clayton, WI; Grandchildren, Kristy and Kristen Yager, Addison and Alfred Yager, Hazel and Griffin Grossenbacher with two more grandchildren on the way this year; former spouse - Jenifer (Steve) Gilman - Clayton, WI; brothers and sisters, Marge Yager - Amery, WI, Jack (Cheryl) Yager - Clayton, WI, Tom (Pam) Yager - Clear Lake, WI, Marion (David) Posey - Amery, WI; bonus kids, Acsia Naessen, Kayla Blackwell, RayAnna Blackwell, Jon Marlowe, Evette Parenteau; longtime and dear friends and family that assisted in his daily care during his illness, Tom Merth, Bob Donath, John Peetz, Wayne Wegan, Karl Aberle, Sherry Knutson, Clifford Blosmore and Moose Blosmore. Of course there are far too many family and friends to mention individually who reached out and loved Bill. He will be dearly missed by all!
A warm and grateful shout out to the Gals at the River Country Co-Op in Prairie Farm for helping Bill get his coffee, newspaper and scratch off tickets on the days he had a hard time moving around.
Jay Fallon with the Barron County Housing Authority for going above and beyond the call of maintenance man.
Pioneer Health and Rehab in Prairie Farm, WI for giving him the opportunity to spend his final days with his grandchildren, family and friends. The tender care and compassion they exhibited towards Bill was not overlooked.
A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Pioneer Park in Prairie Farm on Sunday, July 25th at 12:00-3:00 PM with an adult open house celebration to follow at The Buckhorn in Prairie Farm from 3 - 6 pm.
Rest in Peace Bill!
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
