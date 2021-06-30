William “Bill” Yager, age 68 of Prairie Farm, WI, formerly of Clayton, WI passed away on June 25, 2021 at Pioneer Health & Rehab in Prairie Farm after a lengthy illness.
A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Pioneer Park in Prairie Farm on SUNDAY, July 25th at 12:00-3:00 PM with an adult open house celebration to follow at The Buckhorn in Prairie Farm from 3 - 6 pm.
A complete obituary will be published in another edition of the paper.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.