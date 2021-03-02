Wayne David Boe was born on March 27, 1954 in St. Paul, MN to Terrance and Darlene (Mortensen) Boe. He was raised in various towns, ending up in Spring Valley, WI. He died on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Wayne entered the Army in the fall of 1973 and served in Germany through the fall of 1976. He met Deborah K. Elmer in Spring Valley and they got married on April 23, 1977 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Deronda, WI. To this union three children were born, William, Bryan and Monica. Wayne worked many different jobs selling and detailing cars, worked at Farm and Home in New Richmond, Kraus Anderson, and Walmart in St. Croix Falls, WI. He was also a 10 year member of the Apple River Fire Department and retired at 62 years of age. He then found out he had bladder cancer and beat that, then had a stroke in August of 2018. Wayne enjoyed working with Mudbogs since joining a mud bog club after moving to Range in the fall of 1994. He also enjoyed throwing darts with the backroads dart league.
Wayne was preceded in death by a granddaughter Jenna, niece Kelli Elmer, parents, Terrance and Darlene Boe, step father Earvin (Shorty) Pruno, grandparents Marvin and Freida Mortensen and Iver and Villettia Boe, Uncle Iver (Butch) Boe III, his brother in law Glenn Evenson, and sisters in law Sharon Elmer and Bette Elmer. Left to mourn are his wife Debbie, of almost 44 years, sons William (Mindy), Bryan and daughter, Monica, 10 grandsons, brothers Charles, Bruce and Brad, sister Julene (Bruce) Tew, brothers in law Andy Elmer, Mike Elmer, Rick (Karen) Elmer, Ronald (Deb) Elmer, Timothy (Terry) Elmer, Daniel (Sharon) Elmer and Jeffrey (Carri) Elmer.
Funeral services will take place at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Amery. A visitation will take place from 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. A private family interment will take place in the spring. For those attending the funeral at Trinity Lutheran Church, COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Face masks and social distancing will be required. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.