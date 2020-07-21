Virginia “Ginny” Nelson

Virginia “Ginny” Ruth Nelson, age 97, died on Wednesday, July 15 at Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI following complications from two strokes.
She was born on October 14, 1922 in St. Paul, MN to George and Lydia (Satterlund) Croner. She grew up on a farm near Deer Park, WI. She attended high school in both New Richmond and Amery, WI and graduated from Amery High School in 1940. After graduating from high school, Virginia was a dental assistant for Dr. Paul L. Satterlund, Sr., in Amery, WI. She married Dr. Donald O. Nelson on July 25, 1943 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in rural Amery. After Dr. Nelson returned from the military in the South Pacific they settled in Amery where he practiced dentistry with his father. Together they raised their three children—Annette, Douglas, and Mary Ann. Virginia was an active member of the Congregational Church in Amery. She was a Girl Scout leader and was a 50+ year member of the Legion Auxiliary, serving as both secretary and president of that organization. She belonged to a “Birthday Club” for over 60 years which she enjoyed very much. She was a huge fan of the Minnesota Twins and attended many of their games over the years. Two highlights of her being a Twins fan were attending the 1965 All Star Game and game one of the 1965 World Series, both held at the Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, MN. She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing cards, baking and cooking, and any opportunity to host family and friends in their home. She had a wonderful sense of humor, was known for her compassion, kindness and generosity, and had great love for her family and friends.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Norwood Croner, her daughter, Annette Waggoner, and her husband of 74 years, Dr. Donald O. Nelson. Left to mourn her passing are her children Doug (Kori) Nelson of Amery, WI, and Rev. Mary Ann (Greg) Bowman of Pigeon Falls, WI; son-in-law Peter Waggoner; six grandchildren—Bryce Weaver, Jay (Jill) Weaver, Paige (Matt) Martinson, Brooke (Joe) Wilcox, Brittany Bowman, and Liz Bowman; ten great-grandchildren, several other relatives and friends, including long-time friend, Rev. Martha Ann Baumer of Columbus, Ohio.
A public graveside service will be held at the Amery Cemetery on Saturday, July 18 at 12:00 p.m. Her daughter, Rev. Mary Ann Bowman, will officiate. For those who attend the graveside service, face coverings and physical distancing are appreciated in respect for all who are in attendance. Please bring your own lawn chair. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Congregational Church, Interfaith Caregivers of Polk County, Northwoods Homeless Shelter, or the Amery Public Library.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
