Virgil T. Barthman, age 78 of Reeve, WI, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home In Amery, WI, where he had been a resident for the past year.
Virgil Thomas Barthman was born on November 30, 1942, in Reeve, WI, the son of Henry and Bernice (Larson)Barthman. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith, grew up in the Clear Lake/Reeve, WI area, and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1961. After graduation, Virgil attended college at Stout in Menomonie, WI for a year before returning to Reeve. On September 21, 1963, Virgil was united in marriage to Karen Burns at Moe Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Together they made their home in Reeve, WI and raised two children, Nick and Amy. Over the years, Virgil drove semi, worked as a carpenter, started Barthman Brothers Construction, drove milk truck, and for over 33 years he worked for Vance Creek Township, retiring in 2018. In addition to this, Virgil worked with his brother John, raising beef on the family farm and operated a game farm with Karen for over 50 years. In his spare time, Virgil enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, and visiting his cabin at Port Wing, WI. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, his horses, the company of his dogs and especially loved spoiling his grandkids. Virgil will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Barthman; his parents, Henry and Bernice Barthman; sister , Nancy Bergman; brother, John (Connie) Barthman; nieces, Jamey Miller and Katie Burns; and great nephew, Eric Larson.
Virgil is survived by son and daughter, Nick Barthman - Clayton, WI and Amy (Josh) Dwyer - River Falls, WI; grandchildren, Kallie and Brooke Barthman, Jaydin and Noah Dwyer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Art Bergmann - Reeve, WI, Eugene (Vicky) Burns - Clear Lake, WI, Judi (Bob) Utphall - Boyceville, WI, Elly (Rick) Frye - Winston Salem, NC, Colleen (Bruce) Johnson - Clear Lake, WI, Brian (Bonnie) Burns - Clear Lake, WI, Brenda (Keven) Rosen - Clear Lake, WI, Melinda Lovejoy - Katy, TX, Stephanie (Mike) Knickerbocker - Farmington, MN, Nina (John) Wortman - Apple Valley, MN; brother, Wally (Kathy) Barthman - Reeve, WI; nieces, nephews, godchildren, family and many friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI from 3 - 8 p.m. Interment will be at Reeve Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI at a later date this summer followed by a luncheon/picnic at the Reeve Park.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home of Clear Lake, WI handled the arrangements
