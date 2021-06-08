Viola “Vi” R. Kirk, age 92 of Clear Lake, WI who died on October 23, 2020 will have a Celebration of Her Life at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church with a visitation an hour before. Strawberry Shortcake/Coffee will be served after the service. Interment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, Emerald, WI (County Road D). Masks are requested by the Wisconsin Methodist Conference if you are not fully vaccinated.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home of Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.