Victoria Elizabeth Groff was born in Spencer, WI on December 23, 1929 to Anton and Agnes (Joziak) Loss. She joined siblings John , Irene (Sylvester Fellenz), Marie (Emil Wieland) and was joined by Adeline (Vern Fait) and James.
She married George Alphonse Groff. They had three children; George (Roanne), Sturtevandt, WI, Christine, Grays Lake, IL and John (Carol) Amery, WI.
George and Victoria were later divorced.
Victoria was employed at Blum Brothers Box Factory and then at Weyerhaeuser (formerly Roddis) Manufacturing, both of Marshfield. She also worked at the Hotel Charles, the largest and most prestigious hotel at the time in Marshfield.
Victoria lived in Wisconsin her entire lifetime, Marshfield, Stratford and Spencer before moving to Amery. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church.
She joined her heavenly creator on October 24, 2020, while residing at the Golden Age Manor.
She is survived by her sisters, Marie and Adeline, by her children and their families and many grandchildren and great-grand children. She will be missed by all her family and friends and will be lovingly remembered by all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.