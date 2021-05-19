On Monday, May 10, 2021, Victor Lodermeier, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 87. Dad was born on January 20, 1934 in Mora, Minnesota to Martin and Christine Lodermeier. On February 5, 1955 he married Alice Jean (Ness). They raised three children, daughter Carol and sons Robert and Walter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family, friends and his Wapogasset family. Vic was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Alice Jean and grandson, Jon Robert. He was also preceded in death by 6 brothers. He is survived by daughter, Carol (Kerry) Klinkhammer, Robert (Barbara), Walter (Eileen); grandchildren Kurt, Karen, Ashley, Matt and Kevin and great grandchildren Kira, Kade, Zack, Alli, Lizzy, Vincent and Valex. He is also survived by sisters, Lorraine and Clarice and brother Leroy. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1050 Keller Ave. N. Amery, WI. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Ave. N, Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
Latest News
- Gouker earns 4 RBI in Amery loss to Spooner
- 2021 Community Club Awards
- UnHAILievable weekend weather
- Williamson, Rivard lead Warriors to 2nd place at Ellsworth Quad
- The Class of COVID, part deux
- Melberg wins two in Ellsworth
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: May 18, 2021
- Clear Lake boys claim 4 individual victories in 2nd-place team finish
Most Popular
Articles
- Amery Farmers Market: Unique finds and familiar favorites
- Very High Fire Danger Across Wisconsin
- Williamson, Rivard lead Warriors to 2nd place at Ellsworth Quad
- To the Editor: A message from Amery Schools
- The Class of COVID, part deux
- Temporary recycling changes for Amery residents
- Charles Thomas Berry
- Melberg wins two in Ellsworth
- Julson, Wentz dominate in team loss to River Falls
- Mork finishes 1st at Bristol Ridge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 24
-
May 25
-
May 27
-
May 28
-
May 29
-
May 31
-
May 31
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.