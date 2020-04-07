Vernon Wilson was born in Amery, Wisconsin in April 18, 1947. He passed away on March 16, 2020 at American Heritage Nursing Home after a valiant fight with cancer.
Born to Gerald Wilson and Irene Marquand Wilson, he lived in Eau Claire, Clear Lake where he went to elementary school and Amery where he went to high school. In 1967 prior to going to serve in Viet Nam he married Deborah Primmer. Eleven days before he was to come home he was wounded in Viet Nam.
Together he and Deborah had four children Daniel, Denise, Donald and Darren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Wilson, Irene And Hulbert Anderson, his brothers Virgil and Micheal, and His sons Darren and Donald Wilson
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 year Debbie, son Daniel (Terri) Wilson, daughter Denise (Steven) Marz, adopted children Donald (Rachel) Wilson and Kayla Christianson, brothers Ronald (Nancy) Wilson and Loren (Renee) Anderson and sister Bonnie (Gary) Fredrickson, sister-in-law Eva Wilson, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the future at Little Falls Lutheran Church.
