Vernon H. Amundsen, age 82 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home.
Vernon Harold Amundsen was born on December 8, 1938 in Amery, WI the son of Harold and Marjorie (Kimball) Amundsen. He grew up in Black Brook Township, attended country school there and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1957. Vernon was married to Phyllis Austinson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Clayton on September 19, 1959. Together they made their home in rural Clear Lake and raised three children, Kimberly, Keith, and Michael. During this time Vernon drove a milk route for the Junkans and later operated the family dairy farm for many years. He and Phyllis moved to the village of Clear Lake after his retirement, but Vernon never passed up the opportunity to hop onto a tractor, mow lawn, plow snow, or take drives in the country to view the farms. He was also a member of East Immanuel Lutheran Church and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marjorie Amundsen; brother, Harvey Amundsen, and son in law, Timothy Smith; in laws, Edward and Grace Austinson; and sister in law; Beverly Raymond.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Phyllis Amundsen - Clear Lake, WI; daughter and sons, Kimberly Smith - Clear Lake, WI, Keith (Robin) Amundsen - Clear Lake, WI, Michael Amundsen - Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren, Christopher Amundsen, Andrew (Krista) Amundsen, Zachary Amundsen, Aaron Amundsen, Ashley Amundsen and Alyssa Amundsen; great grandchildren, Kora, Haddie, and Mara Amundsen; brother, Kenneth (Kay) Amundsen - Clear Lake, WI; and sisters in law, Marjorie Amundsen, Carmen Austinson, Linda Schmid, LaVonne Lunsmann.
Funeral Service will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at East Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Amery, WI.
Visitation - Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Scheuermann Funeral Home from 4 - 7 pm and an hour before the service on Friday at the church. Clergy - Pastor Kathy Pennington. Music - Jane Johnson. Casket Bearers - Christopher Amundsen, Andrew Amundsen, Zachary Amundsen, Aaron Amundsen, Ashley Amundsen and Alyssa Amundsen. Honorary Casket Bearers - Kora, Haddie, and Mara Amundsen. Interment at East Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
