Tyler John LaVigne, age 39, of Star Prairie, WI, escaped this mortal realm on December 14th, 2020. We think he felt the need to fight super villains in another universe. He was born on March 31st, 1981, in Wisconsin, to Nicolas and Barbara LaVigne. Tyler graduated from Amery High school in 1999 and continued his education at Century College and the University of Wisconsin-Stout. For the last 15+ years, he worked for his father at LaVigne Leather. Ty loved baseball, football, comic books, music (specifically punk and thrash metal, if you couldn’t really make out the lyrics, he was a fan), “unique” tattoos, and animals. Countless people have shared stories and memories of Tyler’s kindness, intelligence, and sense of humor. Ty had a zest for rebellion. The best way to get him to do something was to tell him not to, or that he couldn’t. He was unapologetically himself, and encouraged others to do the same. He leaves behind an impressive comic book and record collection, about 5 random tattoos he hadn’t yet gotten, thousands of sarcastic remarks, and every dog he never got to pet. Tyler is survived by: Sister, Anna, brother, Tucker (Liz), and countless family members and dear friends. Preceded in death by: Nicolas, father, and Barbara, mother. He is already greatly missed, but will certainly live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021, details to follow as arrangements are made.
Donations in honor of Tyler can be made to Gregory’s Gift of Hope, Animal Rescue/Re-Home in New Richmond, WI. (https://www.ggohinc.com/), or SART (Sexual Assault Response Team, https://stcroixvalleysart.org/).
