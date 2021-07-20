Former Amery resident, Ty Harshman, 58, died June 13, 2021, at his home in Longview, Washington as a result of complications from a lung condition that he had battled with courage and quiet dignity.
Ty was born, August 18, 1962, in Hayward, Wisconsin to Wayne and Lillian Harshman. He attended Amery High School and continued his education at Winona State University.
Ty was an outstanding baseball pitcher, playing throughout high school and college; he went on to be reviewed by the Minnesota Twins and drafted by the Chicago White Socks but ultimately chose to join the military instead of continuing with a baseball career. He joined the United States Navy, was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and served on the USS Forrestal.
Our brother, will forever be remembered for his extreme generosity, kindness and positive outlook. He is survived by his siblings and their spouses: Mark and Cheryl Harshman, Michelle and David Moore, Todd and Sue Harshman, Tracy and Jay Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, Wayne and Lillian Harshman.
A graveside service will be held on July 25 at 2:00pm at the West Clayton Covenant Cemetery, 80th Avenue, Clayton.
A graveside service will be held on July 25 at 2:00pm at the West Clayton Covenant Cemetery, 80th Avenue, Clayton.
