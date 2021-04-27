Timothy Morgan Pfeifer aka ‘Peaker’ age 57, passed away at home on April 20, 2021. Tim was born on October 14, 1963 to Carl & Muriel Pfeifer in Gary, IN. Before moving to Amery in the early 70s, his family lived in Lakeville, MN. He attended school in Amery for elementary, middle and part of high school. He graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1982. After high school, Tim enlisted in the Marine Corps and was stationed in California until his discharge. He was proud of his time in service to his country.
Tim enjoyed time with friends and traveling, he was generous and willing to share what he had with others. He loved collecting 8 track tapes and all things from the 1970s, he had a special love of music from that era. Through the years, Tim spent time helping his mother collect information for genealogical and historical research in the cemeteries throughout Wisconsin. He fulfilled one of his lifelong bucket list items in 2017 by going to see the solar eclipse at ground zero in Nebraska.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brother, Charles. He is survived by brothers, Todd (Lydia), Tom and sister Tanya (Matthew) Hinton, nephews Justin, Eric, Andrew, Keith, River & Ezekiel, nieces Katlyn and Madison and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 27 at 11 am at Williamson White Funeral Home in Amery, WI (visitation before starting at 10) followed by interment at Spooner Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ ) or the Veteran's Resilience Project (https://www.resiliencemn.org .)
To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
