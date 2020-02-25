November 22, 1958-February 21, 2020
This is a small piece of Timothy Daniel Stuivenga's life story. He courageously fought the battle of colon cancer and lost the battle at his home on February 21, 2020. He was 61 years old.
Timothy was born on November 22, 1958 to Glen and Joy Stuivenga. Tim was raised on a hobby farm in Sheridan, Oregon. He had many fond memories of his fathers Jersey cows, and loved the thick cream that came off the rich milk. He enjoyed the stream going through his fathers land. He learned to skip rocks and showed his children how to throw them just right. Timothy graduated from Laurelwood Academy in Gaston Oregon in 1977. He worked for Stuivenga Box Factory and then went on working for Mortons Alder Mill in Willamina, Oregon, until moving to Wisconsin in 1993. Tim married his sweet heart Susan Pavick on Valentines 1981. Tim started his roofing business in 1995. He roofed many houses & barns until 2019. Tim was an active member of the Clear Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church. He did many jobs in the church. The number 1 most important hobby, Tim enjoyed was managing the Clear Lake Christian radio station, 105.9 FM on the radio dial. Another hobby Tim enjoyed was flipping houses. Tim & Sue enjoyed many road trips together over the years.
Tim will be missed greatly by his dog Rusty, his 2 precious grandchildren, Reese & Hudson, and many friends & family. Tim is survived by his wife Susan Stuivenga, Clear Lake, Wisconsin; Daughter RaeAnn Stuivenga, Barron, WI; Sons Ben Stuivenga (Amanda), Clayton, WI; Jonathan Stuivenga, Manhatten, Kansas; and two grandchildren, Reese & Hudson; his mom, Joy Stuivenga, Sheridan, Oregon; brothers Will (Arlene), Tumwater, WA; Doug (Brenda) Stuivenga, Amity Oregon, and sisters Kathy (Phil) Davis, Hood River, Oregon; and Wanda (Steven) Stenkamp, McMinnville, Oregon.
Tim is proceeded in death by his father Glenn Stuivenga & infant son, Christepher Stuivenga.
Visitation will be held at the Clear Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church on March, 5 2020 from 1 PM to 3 P.M, with the Memorial Service following at 3 P.M. Reception with food provided, will be held at the Reeve Hall, following the service. All are welcome to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.