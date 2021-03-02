Thomas Carl Albrecht, age 65, of New Richmond, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at United Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. He was born the son of Vern and Patricia Albrecht on August 26, 1955 in Seattle, WA. Thomas grew up in Amery, graduating from Amery High School, and later received a BA from Rockhurst University. He married Pamela Godin on September 11, 1982 and had two sons before divorcing in 2006. Tom enjoyed skiing with his son, Ben; discussing Audio, Star Wars, and JRR Tolkien with Jeremiah; and playing, with his granddaughter, Auriel as often as he could. He loved photographing and spending time in nature. He lived in many states; New Hampshire, California, Missouri, Indiana, and finally settling in Amery, WI to be close to his two sons and granddaughter who he loved with all his heart.
Tom is preceded in death by his sister, Susan. He is survived by his parents, Vern and Pat; sons, Ben and Jeremiah (Alison); granddaughter, Auriel; sister, Deb (Al) Robarge; brother, Greg (Charlotte); and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Cremation Services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
In memory of Tom, below is a quote from Lord of the Rings Return of the King
PIPPIN: I didn't think it would end this way.
GANDALF: End? No, the journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back, and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it.
PIPPIN: What? Gandalf? See what?
GANDALF: White shores, and beyond, a far green country under a swift sunrise.
PIPPIN: Well, that isn't so bad.
GANDALF: No. No, it isn't.
