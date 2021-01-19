Thomas Aus, age 92, of Amery, WI died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN on January 13, 2021. Tom was born on October 27, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to Aubrey and Clara Aus. The family resided in New Richmond, WI and Glenwood City, WI before moving to Amery when Tom was 7 or 8 years old. He graduated in 1947 from Amery High School where he met his wife, a classmate, Jean Erickson. They were married in 1948 and were married for 72 years. In 1958 they moved to River Falls, WI where they resided for 32 years. Tom was employed by Davis-McLaughlin Furniture and then later Andersen Windows for 13 years, retiring in 1991. When first living in Amery, Tom was a member of the Amery Fire Department and in River Falls was a member of the Emergency Corp. He was instrumental in getting fluoride in the water system in River Falls. The family were avid campers and actively camped for 44 years, and were members of the Apple River Drifters camping club. Tom and Jean enjoyed living on Bear Trap Lake for 23 years before moving to Pondhurst in Amery. Tom is survived by his wife, Jean, their children, Barbara Chinnock (David), Brenda Higgins (Warren), Mary Kay Lilley (Tom), Bill (Lisa) and Beth Crowell (John). Their son Michael (Mary) died in 2009. Tom is also survived by his grandchildren Stefan (Billie), Nathan (Kate), Jeff (Erin), Kim, Tessa, Connor, Daniel, Patricia and four great grandchildren, Brady, Alex, Cooper and Aubrey as well as brothers Bob and Jim. He was pre deceased by his parents, granddaughter Amy, brother Chuck, and sister Patricia. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. There will be no visitation time prior to the service, however attendance is open to all for the Mass at 11:00. Interment will follow the service at the East Immanuel Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
