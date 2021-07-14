January 11, 1915-June 17, 2021
Theoline LuJane Isaacson, Age 106 of Amery, Wisconsin and San Benito, Texas. Much-loved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Aunt, and Cousin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 17, 2021, at Riverbend Assisted Living in Amery, Wisconsin. She was born in Dresser Junction, Wisconsin, on January 11, 1915, to Odin Norman and Minnie (Johnson) Twiet. She graduated from St. Croix Falls High School. She married Bertle Isaacson and they had two children, Alan and Ione (Pat). She retired from Northwest Federal Savings and Loan after thirty-three years as an employee and director. Theoline spent nearly 40 years as a Winter Texan at Tropical Trail Motor Home Park in San Benito, Texas. She loved to dance, especially the hop polka, bake, and spend time with her family. After she bought her first computer at the age of 85, she enjoyed staying connected with her family, playing Words with friends, and chatting with her Facebook friends. She was pretty computer savvy for a 106 year old!
Theoline is survived by her son: Alan (Ann) Isaacson of San Diego, CA, daughter: Pat of Ridgeland, WI. Also surviving are grandchildren; Julie (Troy) Larson, Nancy Nelson, Alan (Julie) Amundson, Eric (Susan) Isaacson, Corey (fiancée Denise) Isaacson, great-grandchildren; Tyler & Katie Amundson, Scot (Sarah) Larson, Clio, Audrey, Loren, Cassie, Chrissie Isaacson, her dear South Street friends; Lila Ward and Rose Gilbertson. Preceded in death by parents, her husband: Bert, brother: Sumner (Mary) Twiet, sister: Ione (Lloyd) Alwin, daughter-in-law: Marlys Isaacson, son-in-law: Ozzie Amundson, and great-granddaughter: Alysha Larson.
Funeral services will be 2:00PM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Amery, Wisconsin, on Monday, July 19, 2021. Visitation will take place from 1:00PM until the time of service at the church on Monday, July 19, 2021. Private family interment will take place after the service. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at Riverbend Assisted Living in Amery for "spoiling" Mom/Grandma like she was their own grandma. Theoline couldn't have been happier living there.
Thank you also to Adoray Home Health for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
