Sylvia M. Utter, age 98, of Amery, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Amery Memory Care under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Sylvia was born on October 31, 1922 in Spring Valley, WI to the late Archie and Eva (Judd) Powell and grew up in Gilman, WI, where she graduated from Spring Valley High School. She moved to Milwaukee to work during WWII where she met Walter Utter and the couple was married on February 28, 1948. In 1949 they moved to Washington, DC where her three children were born. There she worked at First National Bank where she learned the skill of bookkeeping and accounting. In 1956 the Utter family moved to Amery, WI where Walt purchased the Standard Station and worked for many years. In 1960 Sylvia started at the Amery Hospital as head bookkeeper until her retirement. Sylvia was a member of the Congregational Church for 65 years. She was also a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She loved dancing, especially line dancing, coffee with friends, camping and playing cards.
She is survived by James and Janet Utter of MO; Don Utter of Red Wing, MN; Nancy and Carlos Limon of Milwaukee, plus many grand and great grandchildren.
Funeral services took place at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A visitation took place from 12 to 1:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment was at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation services of Amery.
