Stephen Hansen from Fox Creek in rural Wisconsin and owner of the Pea Pickin Flea Market on Hwy 8 died at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester MN on July 1, 2021.
He fought a brave battle with Pulmonary Hypertension for the last few years.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father Marge and Merle Hansen.
Left to mourn him are wife Judy, daughter Cindi Erickson (Peter) son Bryan Hansen, Grandchildren Elise Hansen, Emmett Hansen, and Indy Hansen. Also by his brothers Ron Hansen, Doug Hansen (Jolene), Gary Hansen (Cindy), sisters Janet Hansen (Jolly) and Kris Renno (Frank).
