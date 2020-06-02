Sophie (Fall) Dennis was born on May 2, 1928, to Aniela (Gocek) and Elias Fall, in Vance Creek Township, Barron County, Wis. She attended Jones Creek School through eighth grade and graduated from Clayton High School. She worked at the Bank of Clayton prior to marrying George Dennis on Oct. 31, 1953, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in rural Clayton, where she and George were lifetime members. Sophie and George raised five daughters on their dairy farm near Reeve. She was active in the church choir, Mother’s Club, and Sunday School as well as being a 4-H leader. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, quilting, gardening, dancing, and antiques. They retired from full-time farming in 1985, remained on the farm, and traveled extensively. She continued to live on the farm after George passed away in 2011. Her faith remained strong. The last two years of her life she resided in Golden Age Manor, Amery, Wis., until her death on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 92.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved spouse George, brother Clement Fall, and sister-in-law Maryann (Krecker) Fall. She is survived by daughters Cynthia Dennis, Darla Dennis, Patrice Dennis, Mary (David) Timm, and Deanna Dennis; brother Eugene (RoyAnn) Fall; granddaughters Erin (Joseph) Place and Shannon Timm; and great granddaughters Hannah Place and Isabelle Place, as well as other relatives and friends.
A private funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in rural Clayton, with burial at the Holy Trinity Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
