Shirley Olson, age 84 of Amery, WI, died on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Willow Ridge Health Care in Amery.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 from Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Burial will be at Amery Cemetery. Visitation for Shirley Olson will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery and 1 hour prior to services at the Funeral Home.
