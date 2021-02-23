Shirley Mae Olson, age 84, of Amery, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Willow Ridge Health Care Center. She was born on May 6, 1936 to the late Charles & Hilda (Schultz) Helwig in Mondovi, WI.
Shirley grew up on a dairy farm. Her memories from her childhood were more centered on the cooking and housework, instead of the farm chores. She carried those cooking skills throughout her life and was an excellent cook. She did not like seafood or spicy food but when it came to good old fashioned comfort foods and desserts, she knocked it “out of the park”! Shirley met Roger Olson while she was working at an ice cream parlor in Eau Claire. Roger and Shirley were married on Dec. 6, 1955 at the brown church in the Vale. In her early years of marriage, she worked as a beautician in Menomonie. In 1964 Roger accepted a position with Fabri-Tek which required them to move to Amery. Shirley then concentrated her efforts on being a great mother, raising Randy and Jackie. Besides being an excellent homemaker, she worked as a cook and lunch lady for the Amery School District for 20 plus years. Shirley made many close friendships with the other lunch ladies that have lasted her lifetime. They built a nice house on George Street Circle in Amery and enjoyed their time in that home for over 50 years. It was a quiet neighborhood that was full of many of their lifelong friends. Shirley’s life took a major shift to caregiver of Roger for 10 years after he suffered an aneurysm and stroke in the year 2000. When Roger had to move to assisted living and eventually the nursing home, she was a vigilant daily visitor come rain or shine. Her love and devotion to Roger was inspiring. The main activity she loved was her birthday club and coffee groups with close friends. Shirley also enjoyed going out for Friday suppers with neighborhood friends. Shirley and Roger loved attending their grandson’s sporting events in Amery. They also loved to travel and had trips to Alaska, Hawaii, and Florida.
Shirley is survived by her son, Randy (Lindy) Olson of Amery; daughter, Jackie O’Brien of St. Charles, IL; grandsons: Derek Olson, Craig (Tess) Olson, Matt O’Brien, and Alex O’Brien, her great grandchildren: Grace, Noah, and a little one on the way, her sister, Marge and half-brother, Orville Helwig. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger, brothers: Dale, Ron, Ken, Bob, and Loren, her half-brother Vilas, and son-in-law, Tim O’Brien. A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10am at Williamson-White Funeral Home. Pastor Dan Pearson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 4pm to 6pm at Williamson-White Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
