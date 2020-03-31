Shelley Lois Dodge Green was born August 16, 1937 in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Sheldon and Lois (Eysenbach) Dodge. The family moved to Wausau in 1939. While in high school she held the office of Honored Queen in Job’s Daughters, Bethel 14 and graduated in the top 11 of her class of 1955 from Wausau Senior high. She attended UW-Marathon County campus. She was married to Earl “Dick” Green on February 24, 1956 at the First Universalist Church in Wausau. Dick died April 23, 2002. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Terri Hamernick) Green, Amery, David (Sue) Green, Wausau; five grandchildren, Jessie Hamble (Mike), Callie (Kyle) Kruschke, Josh Green, Kelly Walstrom (Evan Sanders) Jennifer (Nathan) Stankowski; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Seren, Annabelle, Gage, Carter, Mason; sister-in-law and brother in-law Beverly and Harold Eisenman, brother-in-law Philip (Betty) Hildebrand; nieces and nephews, Cheryl Hildebrand, Scott Hildebrand (Mark LeBeau), Lynn and Lee Schoepke, Laurel and Dave Schmieder, and their children; and half-sister Marti (Wayne) Albright. Preceding her in death were her husband, parents and a sister, Harriet Hildebrand. She retired as the Head Office Supervisor from J.C.Penney Co. after 30 years. After retirement she went to work for her church as the financial secretary and re-retired in 1999. After Dick died she went to work for the Marathon County Historical Society as Membership Director, Library Researcher and Genealogist. She really loved that job! Shelley was a dedicated volunteer, especially for St. Stephen Lutheran Church, the Marathon County Historical Society and the Marathon County Genealogy Society. She did genealogy research for all of Marathon County, and had three genealogy web pages. She was the co-chairman, publicity chairman, and researcher for the Genealogy Society. At St. Stephen she had been an elder, an usher, a lector, a communion assistant, a Wedding Coordinator and secretary of the Worship Committee from 1988 to 2010. She was proud of the fact that her great grandfather came to Marathon County in 1854. Shelley loved to attend all the activities that her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were involved with and was proud of and loved her entire family. She also loved her cats Harley and Emma. Shelley moved to Amery, WI in 2015 and made many friends at the Evergreen Apartments.
Funeral service to be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau with details published at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, the Marathon County Historical Society, the Marathon County Genealogy Society, the Marathon County Humane Society, all in Wausau; or Arnell Humane Society in Amery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
