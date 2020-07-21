Sharon Maurer

Sharon Leona (Dobberschutz) Maurer, age 73, of Balsam Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Sharon was born on March 25, 1947 in Amery, WI, to Harry and Mildred Dobberschutz. She Married William Maurer on August 1st, 1970. They had two children, Kelly (Richard) Despiegelaire and Ginger (Kerry) Jensen. In addition, she had 5 grandchildren, Nicholas, Dannielle (Daryl), Alexis, Jacob and Madeline, and 2 great-grandchildren, Ella and Braiden. Sharon was preceded in death by her brother Larry and survived by her sister Verna Pittman.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, baking, cake decorating and crocheting. She also liked keeping up with family and friends on social media. Sharon loved to laugh, joke around with her girls and just enjoy life. Sharon will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be at 10:00 am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Holy Trinity Methodist Church in Centuria, WI with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Turtle Lake, WI following the service for any who wish to attend. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.