Sharon Marie Fouks, age 59 of Deer Park, WI passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2020 surrounded by family after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer. Sharon was born July 1, 1961 at Amery hospital to Robert and Marian (Dietrich) Meirhaeghe. She grew up in Range, WI and then Amery, WI, attending and graduating from Amery High School in 1979. She attended WITC in New Richmond, receiving an Associate’s Degree in Accounting. She worked for DiaSorin in Stillwater, MN from 1989 through 2020. On April 17, 1982, she married Brian Fouks at St John’s Lutheran Church, Forest, WI, and they lived at their home in rural Deer Park until her death. They raised 2 children, Gregory, age 35 and Jordan, age 31. Infant twins were born prematurely and did not survive. In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed gardening along with raising flowers, traveling, going to the cabin, and reading. She spent many happy weeks during the winter on warm tropical islands with her traveling friends from Deer Park and spending time with her family.
She is survived by Brian, her husband of 38 years, Sons Gregory and Jordan and sisters Mary (Ritchie) Fouks and Sue (Todd) Harshman. She is also survived by mother-in-law Yvonne Fouks, sister-in-law's Lorelie (David) Swanepoel, Wendi (Tom) Krueger, brother-in-law's Craig (Linnea) Fouks, Jeff Fouks, and Brent Fouks and is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by twin infant sons, parents, Robert and Marian Meirhaeghe, brother Mark, father- in-law Francis Fouks and maternal grandparents, George and Dora Dietrich, and paternal grandparents Joe and Christine Meirhaeghe as well as her sister-in-law, Shelley Fouks.
Funeral services will take place at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Forest, WI. A visitation will take place on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 4 to 8 pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Deer Park. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
