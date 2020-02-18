Sharon M. Elmer, age 70 of Amery, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Golden Age Manor.
Sharon was born on October 21, 1949 in Amery, Wisconsin to Chester and Alice (Marquand) Waalen. She attended and graduated from Amery High School in 1967. On May 17, 1969 she was united in marriage to Andrew Elmer and to this union 2 children were born. She was employed by the Amery School District as an outside Aide, Danielson Drug, Ferrellgas, Toftness Chiropractic and the Forrest Inn Motel. In her free time she could be found doing plastic canvas projects, square dancing, attending auctions with Andy, taking the grandkids to local parades and spending time with friends & family. Andy when working outside knew that if he heard Sharon yell “Andrew” that he best stop what he was doing and get right to the house! Sharon was also active in the Church teaching Sunday school and as the Church Secretary.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Andrew; 2 sons, Troy (Angie) and Brent (Tracy Larson); 4 grandchildren, Brittany (Jose), Sarah, Erica and Joshua; a brother, Steve Waalen; 2 sisters, Janice Adcock and Lorrie Overby. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Dallas Waalen and a sister-in-law, Bette Elmer.
Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Little Falls Lutheran Church with Pastor Lori Peper officiating. Visitation was held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home and one hour prior to the services on Monday at the Church. Interment took place immediately following the service at the Little Falls Cemetery.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
