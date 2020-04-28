Sharon K. Valentin, age 72 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away early on April 20, 2020 at her home in Clear Lake.
Sharon Kaye Valentin was born on December 15, 1947 in Geneseo, Illinois the daughter of Benjamin & Carole (Grant) Johnson. She grew up in Kewanee, IL, and attended Kewanee Schools until she moved with her family to Reeve, WI in 1963. Sharon attended Hilendale Academy and graduated from Wisconsin Academy in 1966. She attended Hinsdale Hospital Nursing School in Hinsdale, IL and received a LPN degree in 1969. On July 26, 1970, Sharon was married to Reynaldo Valentin in Downers Grove, IL. Together they made their home in Clear Lake, WI and raised three children, Angela, Benjamin & Aaron. In addition to taking care of her family, Sharon worked as a nurse at Willow Ridge Care Center in Amery, WI for many years. She was also an active member of the the Seventh Day Adventist church of Clear Lake, WI and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin & Carole (Grant) Johnson & step father, Gene Hasbrook.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Rey Valentin of Clear Lake, WI; daughter and sons, Angela (Alphonso) McGhee of Edmonds, WA, Benjamin Valentin (Heidi Freistat) of Portland, OR, Aaron (Agnieszka) Valentin of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Aaleyah R. McGhee, Hugo J. Valentin, Nils F. Valentin; brothers and sisters, Sheldon (Sally) Johnson of Clear Lake, WI, Benita (David) Chamberlain of Greenville, TN, Cheryl (Deland) Laursen of Clear Lake, WI, Craig Hasbrook of Clear Lake, WI, Joylyn (Greg) Ward of Everett, WA; 21 nieces and nephews; many cousins, family and friends.
A Graveside Service was held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Clear Lake Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Sharon’s Life at t a later date.
A Graveside Service was held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Clear Lake Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Sharon's Life at t a later date.
