March 22, 1940-December 27, 2019
Sharon Diane Schroeder, 79, of Red Wing, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Devils Lake, ND on March 22, 1940 to Raymond and Blanche Lee. She attended Jamestown College in the late 1950s where she met Daniel Schroeder, Jr. They were married and raised three sons–Tom, Steve and David–through the 1960s and 70s in Amery, WI. Daniel died in 1983 as Sharon was completing a degree in Art History at the University of Minnesota. She moved to Minneapolis and worked briefly at the Walker Art Center before taking a job in the education department at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. There she lectured the docents in art history. In 1995, she moved to Cody, WY to work in the education department of the Buffalo Hill Historical Center. She developed a particular interest in Native American art and culture. She wrote the first educational packet about the Japanese internment camp at Hart Mountain just outside of Cody. She relocated to Red Wing in 2000, working at the Goodhue County Historical Museum. After retiring from museum work, Sharon did pro bono grant writing for non-profit organizations such as Girls on the Run and the Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance. She also conducted memoir-writing workshops in senior living facilities and volunteered as a visitor to hospice patients. She was a model of good-cheer, adaptability, and social conscience for all that knew her.
Cards can be sent to: 521 E 7th St., Red Wing, MN 55066.
