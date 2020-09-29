Scott Lindgren, 49 years old, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away at his home on Thursday, September 10th, 2020.
He was a loving Husband, Brother, Uncle, Stepfather, and Papa/Grandpa. Scott was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 3rd, 1970 to Judy (Twernbold) Lindgren and Dennis Lindgren. Scott worked as a contractor (Construction) until he became fully disabled in 2012 due to congestive heart failure. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, 4 wheeling, bonfires, camping, being outdoors, playing with his dog named Shy, and helping anyone that is in need of help.
Scott is survived by his wife Mindy, sister Holly and her husband Shawn, brother Joel, his aunt Barb, step-son Michael, step-daughters Stephanie and Alyssa; grandchildren, Landon, Emmett, Vincent, and Layla and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Scott was predeceased by his father Dennis and his mother Judy.
Scott put up a great fight and he loved life! Thank you to everyone for the prayers and loving support we have received throughout the years.
A Celebration of Scott’s Life will be held at Scott and Mindy's home in Amery, Wisconsin on October 3rd, 2020 (Scott’s 50th birthday) at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Mindy’s name at the time of the service or to their gofundme page at www.gf.me/u/xz6scr
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
