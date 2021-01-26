Sandy M. Girling Benedict

Sandy left us to join her parents, Geraldine and Gordon Girling, and her brother Gordy, on Christmas Eve. She was diagnosed with thymus cancer, less than a month before.
She leaves behind, her two sons Derek and Darby, 9 grandchildren, four sisters, two brothers and many extended family members.
She was born in St Paul, MN, but her heart was always in Wisconsin. She was a loving and sweet woman. She nevermet an animal she didn’t love. Her laugh was contagious. She is going to be missed by everyone who knew her. Heaven has a special angel and we have an empty space in our heart.
A celebration of her life is planned at a later date.
“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
