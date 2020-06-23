Samantha Jeanne Longo, age 69 of Amery, WI passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Sam was born on September 17, 1950 in Lemon, South Dakota, the daughter of Eugene and Rita Mistelski. She graduated from Coon Rapids High School, the Class of 1968. Sam was a skilled Inspector, having worked for Sunstrand Aviation as well as Polaris Industries and many others.
Having lived in Denver, Colorado for much of her life, Sam was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan and thought to this day that one day she would marry John Elway. Sam’s hobbies included watching favorite television shows such as, “Cheers”, “The Golden Girls”, and basically anything on the Hallmark or Lifetime Channel. She loved doing puzzles and playing cribbage. She had a gracious and tender heart and loved to greet people with loving hugs. She had a wonderful way of finding humor in any situation.
Sam will remain in the hearts of her son, Noah Longo, and sister, Dona (George) Edwards; nieces and nephews: Mike (Steph) Norris, Ryan and Stacie Benson, great nieces and great nephews: Shelby, Antley, and Earl (Emily Norris), and Teagan and Nadia Benson; great-great nephew, A.J. “Little Man”. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Rita Mistelski; brother, Rick Mistelski, sister Jill Mistelski; grandparents, John and Anna, and Albert and Helena Mistelski, and ex-husband, Terance Longo.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, June 26 from 2-5 p.m. at Birch Street Bar, Amery, Wisconsin.
