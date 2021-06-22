Obit - Candle

Sally Omer, age 87 of Amery, WI, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021 with family by her side. A private family service was held. Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery and can be sent to the funeral home at: O’Connell Funeral Home, Care of Sally Omer, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI, 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.