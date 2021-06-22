Sally Omer, age 87 of Amery, WI, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021 with family by her side. A private family service was held. Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery and can be sent to the funeral home at: O’Connell Funeral Home, Care of Sally Omer, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI, 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf.
Latest News
- City of Amery - Proceedings June 18
- City of Amery - Proceedings June 15
- City of Amery - Proceedings June 14
- City of Amery - Proceedings June 7
- Turtle Lake/Clayton girls win 4 titles at conference track
- Clear Lake girls place seventh at conference track
- Gitzen 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th at Conference Track Meet
- Clear Lake boys place second at conference track
Most Popular
Articles
- 54th Annual Clayton Cheese Days this weekend
- Amery Art and Craft Fair Saturday
- ‘Pounding’ no more: Humpal retires from Free Press
- Put on your dancing shoes; Music on the River returns after hiatus
- Williamson, Rivard set school records at Regional meet; Rivard is 2-event conference champion
- Amery Hospital & Clinic breaks ground on Behavioral Health project
- Hunter K. Daigle
- John Wayne Moore
- City of Amery - ORDINANCE 9-2021
- Amery shuts out Prescott, 11-0; Warriors 10-run Saints
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.