Sally A. (Morfitt) Peterson, age 76 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Sally Ann Morfitt was born on September 7, 1944 in Amery, WI, the daughter of Merlin and Maude (Harkness) Morfitt. She grew up in the rural Amery, WI area, attended Amery Schools and graduated from Amery High School in 1962. Sally was married to Gary R. Peterson at Zion Lutheran Church, in Turtle Lake, WI on July 30, 1966. Together they made their home in the Range/Amery/Clayton area and raised 4 children, Ranae, Tracy, Daniel, and Brad. They moved to Clear Lake in 1978 and resided there until recent. Sally worked at Becker’s Super Value in Turtle Lake, where she held various clerical duties, for 32 years. She was also an active member of First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI. In her spare time, Sally enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, camping, canoeing and spending “coffee time” visiting with her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Maude Morfitt; brothers, William and Dale Morfitt; and sister, Marlys Warwick.
She is survived by husband Gary Peterson - Clear Lake, WI; daughters and sons, Ranae (Mike) Dix - Roberts, WI, Tracy Peterson - Turtle Lake, WI, Daniel (Becky) Peterson - Clear Lake, WI, Brad (Amy) Peterson - Turtle Lake, WI; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorial Service is at 11am on Friday, February 5, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI.
Visitation - Thursday, February 4, 2021 at First Lutheran Church from 4 - 8 pm and two hours before the service on Friday.
Clergy - Pastor Bryan Anderson. Music - Brian Wick
Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Turtle Lake, WI
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.