Ruth Beecroft

Ruth Mae (nee Pagel) Beecroft passed away at Eagle Ridge Assisted Living in Osceola, Wisconsin on Thursday evening, December 31, 2020. She had just moved to Osceola a few months ago but said she was born there and was going to die there. At 91-years-of age, COVID-19 moved right in and took her from us. Ruth was born on July 20, 1929 to Emil and Emma Pagel. Six years later they had another girl, Jane (Paul) Prusak, who survives her, along with their son, Tim, and twin boys. Ruth worked most of her adult life in the banking business, ending her career as the “Cookie Lady” at Bremer Bank.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Roy Beecroft. Roy and Ruth were married June 4, 1949. To this union, three daughters were born: Pamela (Mike) Kamm; Lou Ann (Allan) Schock; and Sheryl (Don) Stewart, who also survive Ruth, as well as 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. A private family service will be held for Ruth. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
