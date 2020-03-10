Ruth Anne Nelson (Lapinske)

September 20, 1927- February 27, 2020
Ruth Anne Nelson, 92, died peacefully at English Rose Suites, Edina, MN, on February 27, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born on September 20, 1927, in Wausau, WI, to Vera (Nickel) and Lawrence Lapinske. Ruth graduated from Wausau Senior High School where she was active in student council, journalism, and foreign language clubs. She attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1948 with a degree in nursing. While working as an RN at Minneapolis General Hospital, Ruth met her future husband, Dr. William C. (Bill) Nelson and they married in 1951. During the early years of their marriage, Ruth and Bill lived in San Diego, CA, Oakland, CA and Rochester, MN before settling in Grand Forks, ND where they lived from 1957 to 2015. Notwithstanding the demands of raising a family of five energetic children, Ruth was active in the Grand Forks community. She was an eager competitor at bridge club, an avid tennis player and a regular member of P.E.O, a philanthropic organization supporting the advancement, education and achievement of women. Ruth was a life-long learner. She loved to travel, whether on 3 week family camping trips across the United States and Canada, frequent ski trips to Minnesota or on the many excursions abroad with her husband, Bill, and friends. Ruth and Bill enjoyed summers at their lake cabin in Bemidji, MN and winters playing tennis and socializing with family and friends in Palm Desert, CA.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William Calkins Nelson, her parents, Lawrence and Vera Lapinske, her brother, Robert Lapinske and her sister, Mary Louise Lapinske. She is survived by her five children; Steven (Moira), David (Debi), James, Bruce (Sandy), and Lesley (Tom); eight grandchildren, Josh(Melisa), Jonathan, Jennifer (Evan), Laura, Peter, India, Alicia and Matthew.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care given by the English Rose Suites staff at the Gleason Knoll home in Edina and the Interim Hospice team.
A private family ceremony and interment will be held in Amery, WI, at a later date. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.