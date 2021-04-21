Russel S. Swiontek, 83, of Centuria, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the St. Croix Regional Medical Center. Russel was born on May 12, 1937 in Farmington Township, Polk County, Wisconsin the son of Mike and Pearl (Pruno) Swiontek.
Russell loved the outdoors, he loved fishing and hunting, gardening and riding in his golf cart. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Russel leaves to celebrate his memory: his wife, Carol, Centuria, WI; children: Tammy McKusick, Amery, WI; Stan (Kay) Swiontek, Centuria, WI; Stacy (Lori) Swiontek, Amery, WI and Trudy Thiel (Dennis Torgerson), Osceola, WI; grandchildren: Christi (Todd) Cleveland, Prairie Farm, WI; William (Jodi) McKusick, Centuria, WI; Kimberly (Tyler) Hoffman, Amery, WI; Joe (Monica) Kreft, Hugo, MN; Jeremy Haines, New Richmond, WI; Kassandra Swiontek, Amery, WI; Aimee (Kevin) Minor, Amery, WI and Tyler (Gina) Thiel, New Richmond, WI, 14 great grandchildren, siblings: Darwin (Jeanette) Swiontek, Osceola, WI; Darlene Sparby, Shafer, MN; Shirley Cross, St. Croix Falls, WI; Michael (Maggie) Swiontek, Luck, WI, Larry (Debbie) Swiontek, Foley, AL, and Darrel (Bonnie) Swiontek, Oscola, WI, and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Pearl Swiontek, brother, Henry Swiontek, and sons-in-law, Paul Thiel and William McKusick.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Centuria, Wisconsin on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:00 A.M. Masks or facial coverings are encouraged. Russel will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery, Centuria following the service.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria, Wisconsin has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
