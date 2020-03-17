Rowan K Letellier

Devoted husband and stepfather Rowan Kain Letellier, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 from a tragic accident.
Predeceased in death by his grandfather Irvin Colby. Survived by his loving wife Jennifer; his stepson Julian; his father Daniel; his mother Cheryl; sister Christina; his mother-in-law Cherri Trapp-Markgren (Ted); grandmother Elissa Colby and many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend the below services honoring Rowan’s life. Friday, March 20, 3:00 p.m. Skinner Funeral Home, 260 Industrial Blvd, Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m., White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church, 328 Maple Street, Mahtomedi, MN. Victoria Safford, Lead Minister, White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church officiating both. Family and friends will be greeted 1 hour before services.
Because of Rowan’s love for dogs, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Animal Human Society, Woodbury Minnesota. Donation slips will be available at each service.
Kandt Tetrick Funeral Home of St. Paul, MN is handling the arrangements.
