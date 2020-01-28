Rose Marie Klingelhoets, 89, of Turtle Lake passed away peacefully, Tuesday January 21, 2020 at St. Croix Health Center. She was born October 18, 1930 in Clayton, WI to Gordon and Rose (Mewes) Jones. She was married in St. Ann's Catholic Church on April 19, 1951 to Frank Klingelhoets who preceded her in death on July 7, 2008.
Rose was the first female bus driver in the Turtle Lake School District. She worked at FabricTek as a factory worker. Later she worked at various Post Offices for 22 years; she even became the Post Master at the Post Office in Turtle Lake. Rose was a member of the Turtle Lake American Legion Auxiliary, the St. Ann's Ladies Auxiliary, and served on the village board for many years. She enjoyed being able to take command of a room.
She is survived by her three sons: Patrick (Cheryl) Jones of Birchwood, Michael Klingelhoets of Clayton, Gordon (Gina) Klingelhoets of Turtle Lake; two daughters: Ginny (David) Gazdik of Somerset, and Janet (Bill) Dieters of Eagle River, AK; son-in-law, Wayne Shortess of Turtle Lake; 19 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and daughter, Sharon Shortess.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father Tom Thompson officiating. Burial was in St. Ann Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers were Sarah Huber, Lori Sieg, Kristi Bauer, Becky Wright, Alyssa Klingelhoets, Julie Johnson, Shellie Gazdik and Marisha Dieters. Honorary pallbearers were Gordon Jones, Michael Jones, Ryan Shortess, Jim Klingelhoets, Kel Klingelhoets, Tom Klingelhoets, Dave Klingelhoets, Nic Klingelhoets, Jeremy Gazdik, Jason Gazdik and Justin Dieters. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
