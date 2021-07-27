Ronald Allan Klug, 82, of Amery, WI, died surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2021, from complications of diabetes.
Ron was born in Milwaukee, WI, on June 26, 1939, to Linda and Harold Klug and grew up on Milwaukee’s South Side. He studied at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN, where he earned a BS in education in 1962. To pay for college, he worked on the loading docks in Milwaukee, and he was always proud of his union membership at that job.
After college, Ron taught middle school, served as a school principal, and studied graduate-level English at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. He was active in the civil rights movement in Milwaukee during the 1960s, including working with youth and marching with Father James Groppi.
In 1970, Ron was called as a book editor to Augsburg Publishing House in Minneapolis. He met his wife, Lyn, at Prince of Glory Lutheran Church in North Minneapolis. Ron and Lyn were married on February 20, 1971, six months after they met, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in February of this year.
From 1976 to 1980 the Klug family lived in Fort Dauphin, Madagascar (now called Tolanoro), where Ron taught middle and high school classes at a school founded by the Lutheran Church.
After returning from Madagascar, Ron worked as a freelance writer and acquisitions editor for 14 years before returning to Augsburg Publishing to manage its book department. He retired in 2001.
The Klugs lived in Northfield, MN, before moving to a log cabin in the woods near Amery, WI, in 1993. In the early 2000s, Ron and Lyn spent time living in Prague, Czech Republic, and Bratislava, Slovakia, where they taught English at a Lutheran school.
Ron was the author of more than 20 books, including How to Keep a Spiritual Journal, When Your Parent Dies, and 40-Day Journey with Dietrich Bonhoeffer. He also wrote the hymn Rise, Shine, You People. His biggest achievement and professional joy was helping many authors make their books the best they could be.
Ron loved reading, journaling, gardening, hiking, playing guitar, and singing, especially old hymns and civil rights songs. He sang as part of his early work with youth; in many choirs directed by his wife; in Lights in the Valley, the bluegrass gospel group he started with Lyn and their daughter Rebecca; and with friends and family.
Ron is survived by his wife Lyn and his three children, Rebecca (Wilmington, DE), Paul (St. Paul, MN), and Hans (Amery, WI). He was preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his brother, James Klug.
His ashes will be scattered in the woods and wildflower garden he loved at the Klugs’ home. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In remembrance of Ron, please read a good book and give it away to someone else who might enjoy it.
Our heartfelt thanks to Amery Hospital and Golden Age Manor for the wonderful care they gave Ron in his last 16 months.
Just a few days before his death, Ron shared from memory this stanza from the Lutheran hymn Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan, written by Samuel Rodigast in 1675:
What God ordains is always good!
This truth remains unshaken.
Though sorrow, need, or death be mine,
I shall not be forsaken.
I fear no harm,
For with His arm
He shall embrace and shield me;
So to my God I yield me.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
