Roger E. Robidou Sr., 79, of Luck, WI passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home after a long, hard-fought battle with prostate cancer.
Roger was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend like no other. He was a man that had great advice and could tell stories all day long. His presence will be greatly missed, but we all know he is still with us daily in spirit. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; son, Roger Robidou Jr. and wife Lori; step-son, Gregg Hammerly and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Melissa Boumeester (Joe), Molly Zeilinger (Josh), Matthew Robidou, Nicole Robidou; great-grandchildren; and sister, Patricia Kempfer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Estelle Robidou; son, Joseph; and brother, Richard.
A Celebration of his life will be held at Bone Lake Lutheran Church, Luck, WI on Friday, February 7, 2020 – visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m.
You are invited to leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com . Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home, 715-472-2444 and the Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center in Milltown.
