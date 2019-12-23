Roger Allen Olson, age 85 of Amery, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Willow Ridge Health Care in Amery.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI. Burial will be at the Amery Cemetery. Visitation for Roger Olson will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery and 1 hour prior to services at the church.
For further information and to sign on line guest book, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements are being made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
