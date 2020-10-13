Rod Charles Wilcoxson, 54 of Amery, WI, formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, MN, on October 11, 2020. Rod was born on June 10, 1966 in Hudson, WI to Neil & Mary Jo Wilcoxson. He attended school at Hudson high & graduated with the class of 1984. After graduation, Rod went to WITC in New Richmond where he received his degree in Packaging Machinery. Out of school, he got a jump start at his career working at Dell Core in St. Paul, MN.
He was united in marriage to Laura Langness in 1986, their union would bless them with four children, Katie, Cody, Rachael, & Keith Lahde, & two grandchildren, Wyatt & Aria. Rod & Laura still remained good friends & together raised & supported their children. Rod loved life & spending time with family & friends. He was a very generous man in whatever he did. He will be sorely missed by all, this fun-loving & free-spirited man.
Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jo Wilcoxson; grandparents, Milo & Beth (Linehan) Wilcoxson, & Melvin & Mildred Brown; step-grandmother, Jeannette Brown; brother-in-law, Eric Bjerstedt; uncles, Clair Wilcoxson & Charles Grant; aunts, Fay Nelson & Arlyss Wilcoxson.
He is survived by his father, Neil (Mary) Wilcoxson; children, Katie Wilcoxson, Cody Wilcoxson, Rachael Lahde, & Keith Lahde; grandchildren, Wyatt Wilcoxson & Aria Lahde; aunts, Vera Grant, Donna Wilcoxson, & Sandy Brown; great aunt, Ethel Guion; uncles, Paul Wilcoxson, Dennis Nelson, & Jerry Brown; siblings, Natalie Wilcoxson-McNall, Susan Wilcoxson-Bjerstedt, & Gregg Wilcoxson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, & friends.
A Celebration of Rod’s Life will be held from 2:00-7:00 P.M, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Rod’s Shop, 747 110th St. Amery, WI, 54001, where he spent most of his time living & creating his business, “Rodco Machinery Works.” A Private Interment will take place at German Settlement Cemetery in Hudson, WI. Cremation services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI, 715-386-3725, oconnellfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.