Roberta "Bobbi" Lee Rutcosky, a longtime resident of Amery, WI, passed away on July 23rd, 2020.
Bobbi is survived by her two children, Nita Rutcosky-Deane and Bill Rutcosky; and her two grandchildren, Brandon Deane and Hunter Deane.
Bobbi was born in Amery on March 17th, 1942, to William H. and Jeanne Burman. Bobbi always remained true to her St. Patrick's Day birthday. After graduating from high school in Amery, she married and later moved to Washington State to raise her children. Learning much about the retail business from her father, Bobbi never lacked for opportunities in that field. In later years, she enjoyed real estate investment, property renovation, and management. Bobbi loved golf. Though her health did not allow her to enjoy playing it in these last years, her fondest memories were never far from early morning tee times at the Amery Golf Course. Bobbi was glad for the opportunity to own a sugar bush and make maple syrup. "She never had so much fun." She also enjoyed collecting antiques and Little Lulu memorabilia. She took pleasure in creating quilting blocks and intricate doilies. She looked forward to her summers in Gig Harbor, WA. Her home on the beach was her favorite place. There, she also came to love sailing and exploring the San Juan Islands of Puget Sound.
A private ceremony for family and friends is being held for Bobbi. "She had wonderful stories about old friends and people she just met. She will be remembered for her gift of conversation and her laugh."
To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.