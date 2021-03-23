Robert T. Christiansen was born on March 6, 1959 in Hudson, Wisconsin one of eleven children born to Robert W. and Irene (Lofberg) Christiansen. They lived in Hudson, Wisconsin until 1976 and then moved to Clayton, Wisconsin. Bob graduated from Clayton High School in 1977. He took a job at Stella Cheese where he specialized in production of Blue Cheese. During this time he was a member of the Teamsters Union. On May 6, 1978 he was united in marriage to Denise Johnson and to this union two children were born. Bob went on to become part owner of a boat factory where they built catamarans. He also became a real estate broker where for a number of years he handled all of their closings. One constant through Bob's life was carpentry. After his real estate career he worked for Viebrock Construction before founding White Stag Construction in 1999. He was an accomplished builder and cabinet maker. He has crafted many canoe paddles that have been used in the Boundary Waters over the years. His daughter Maggie became a business partner of White Stag Construction in 2020.
Bob started a long string of trips to the Boundary Waters when his father took him there as an infant. For the past 59 years that has become an annual tradition.
He has always enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and traveling. When he moved to Amery, Wisconsin he served as a Boy Scout Troop leader for a period of time spanning 18 years. On July 4, 2020 he was united in marriage to longtime mate Donna Beth Mumm.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert W. Christiansen; sisters Susan and Linda; and one brother Thomas. Left to mourn is his Mother Irene; wife Donna; children Sean (Chris) Christiansen and Maggie M. Christiansen and her husband Collin Kuhn. Bob also leaves sisters: Karen (Dan) Foust, Diane (Doc) Watson and Therese (Paul) Christensen; brothers: Gerald (Becky) Christiansen, William (Becky) Christiansen, John Christiansen and Patrick (Shelly) Christiansen as well as many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Williamson – White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Avenue North, Amery, WI on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. There will be a Summer Solstice Celebration of Life on June 26, 2021.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. In lieu of flowers please donate in his honor to Friends of the BWCA at www.friends-bwca.org. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.